MACC: Actions taken in accordance with the law, not politically motivated

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today affirmed that every action it takes - whether during the investigation process or after charges are filed - is in accordance with the provisions of the law based on the principles of independence, transparency and professionalism, and is never aimed at pressuring any individual for political reasons.

Responding to a former minister’s claim that the MACC deliberately held an investigation to defame him, the MACC said the statement was untrue and had tarnished its image.

Yesterday, former home minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin alleged that the case involving businessman Sim Choo Thiam, which he was also dragged into, was clearly aimed at damaging the good name of Bersatu and Perikatan Nasional (PN).

Hamzah also confirmed that he was called by the MACC yesterday to record his statement in connection with a case involving a businessman at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court on the same day.

“MACC would like to emphasise that all investigations are based on information and authentic evidence obtained by the commission.

“The investigation papers that have been completed with elements of offences found under the MACC Act 2009 and other related acts are then referred to the Attorney General’s Chambers for proper study and consideration,“ said the commission. -Bernama