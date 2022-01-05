MACC advisory board clears Azam on share purchase

PETALING JAYA: The Anti-Corruption Advisory Board (ACAB) has cleared Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief Tan Sri Azam Baki of any wrongdoing over his purchase of corporate shares, Free Malaysia Today reports.

Board chairman Tan Sri Abu Zahar Ujang said they had asked Azam for an explanation on the matter.

“The purchase of shares was made in the open market in 2018, and there was no conflict of interests,” he reportedly said.

Zahar said the board was satisfied with Azam’s explanation and found no element of conflict of interests.

“Unfortunately, the issue was raised by our former panel member Edmund Terence Gomez, it surprised me,” he said.

He reiterated that he never received any letter from Gomez on the matter.

The press conference today is the first time in more than a month that the agency is addressing the allegations against Azam since they were raised by Gomez to Abu Zahar, and to Tan Sri Borhan Dolah, who chairs the Consultation and Corruption Prevention Panel.

Gomez resigned from Borhan’s panel last month to protest against the lack of action after he wrote to both chairmen several times on concerns about Azam’s corporate shareholdings.