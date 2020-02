PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has alerted Interpol of its arrest warrants for Jho Low, Tarek Obaid and Patrick Mahony in relation to a new 1MDB charge against them.

MACC chief commissioner Latheefa Koya said this was in relation to MACC filing a charge against these three in absentia yesterday for a USD 69 million 1MDB money laundering case.

“This is part of our ongoing recovery and investigation on 1MDB and SRC international, where we are charging those people who may have access to details of those monies,“ she told reporters on the sidelines after delivering a keynote address to the symposium on gender mainstreaming and women empowerment to fight corruption today.

Patrick Mohany and Tarek Obaid were formerly directors at Petrosaudi International Limited, while Low is a known fugitive for his participation into the 1MDB scandal.