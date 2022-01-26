MACC arrests assistant accountant for CBT

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today arrested an assistant accountant to facilitate investigation into criminal beach of trust involving a sum of RM100,000.

According to a source, the 50-year-old man was picked up at the Johor Bahru MACC office at about 3 pm.

It is understood that, between 2016 and 2018, the man, who manages the accounts of the company’s office, had abused his position for personal interests.

Meanwhile, Johor MACC director Datuk Azmi Alias, when contacted, confirmed the arrest and said the case was being investigated under Section 409 of the Penal Code.

He said the man would be brought to the Johor Bahru Magistrate’s Court tomorrow to have him remanded. — Bernama