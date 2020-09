JOHOR BAHRU: An assistant economic affairs officer at the Malaysian Pineapple Industry Board (LPNM) and his wife have been arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) over alleged abuse of power.

According to sources, based on the investigation, the man had used his position as an area officer with the LPNM in choosing his wife as the supplier of pineapple seedlings in 2014 and 2015 amounting to more than RM65,000, of which were not delivered.

The 39-year-old suspect and his wife, a 37-year-old homemaker, were arrested at 10.15 am today to assist in the investigation under Section 18, 23 and 28 of the MACC Act 2009.

Johor MACC director Datuk Azmi Alias, when contacted, confirmed the arrest.-Bernama