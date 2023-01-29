MACC arrests Bangladeshi man for offering RM100 bribe to police

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) arrested a Bangladeshi labourer, here yesterday, for offering a RM100 bribe to policemen.

According to a source, the man, who is in his 30s, offered the bribe to cops during a police inspection in order to avoid action being taken against him for driving a car without a driving licence in Putrajaya.

Police handed over the man to the Federal Territory MACC office in Putrajaya at about 2 pm yesterday and he has been detained to help in investigations.

The man has been remanded for three days till Jan 31.

Meanwhile, Federal Territory of Putrajaya MACC director Azizul Ahmad Sarkawi when contacted confirmed the man’s arrest and said that the case is being investigated under Section 17(b) of the MACC Act 2009.

He added that such a case is a reminder to the community not to arbitrarily give bribes to any law enforcement agency for the purpose of evading criminal offences. - Bernama