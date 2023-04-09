MACC arrests civil servant for allegedly accepting car as bribe

KUALA TERENGGANU: A civil servant was arrested today on suspicion of having corruptly accepted a car as an inducement for a favour granted to a company, according to a Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) source.

The senior administrative assistant at a Terengganu local government agency was detained at about 3 pm when he arrived at the MACC office in Kemaman to have a statement recorded, the source said.

It said that the officer, in his 50s, had allegedly accepted the RM90,000 car in 2016 as an inducement to ensure that delivery of supplies worth RM230,000 at his agency was secured by the company from 2017 to this year.

An owner of the company, also in his 50s, was also detained at the same MACC office to assist in the investigation, the source said.

It said the officer would be brought to the Kemaman Magistrate’s Court tomorrow to obtain a remand order.

Terengganu MACC Director Hazrul Shazreen Abd Yazid, when contacted, confirmed the arrests and said the case was being investigated under Section 17 (a) of the MACC Act 2009. -Bernama