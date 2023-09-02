MACC arrests company director for suspected involvement in money laundering

PUTRAJAYA: A director of a private company has been detained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on suspicion of being paid by an individual with the Datuk Seri title to carry out money laundering activities.

According to an MACC source, the 45-year-old man was arrested at the MACC headquarters here at about 4.45pm yesterday when he came to give his statement.

The man is believed to have received a reward of over RM100,000 between 2016 and 2017 for bringing in from abroad, money earned through investment fraud, using various money exchange agencies.

“The money brought in through the money exchange agencies were then deposited into the account of a company owned by a high-profile individual,“ said the source.

The man has been remanded for five days until Monday (Feb 13) after a remand order against him was issued by Magistrate Irza Zulaikha Rohanuddin at the Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court today, the source added.

MACC senior director of investigation Datuk Seri Hishamuddin Hashim confirmed the arrest and informed that the case is being investigated under Section 16(a)(A) of the MACC Act 2009. - Bernama