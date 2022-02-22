MACC arrests company director over alleged bribery

ALOR SETAR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) detained a company director today to facilitate investigations into a RM2 million bribery case in 2016 and 2017.

A source from MACC said the 63-year-old man was detained at the MACC office in Kuala Lumpur at 3.10 pm when he was there to give his statement.

The suspect is believed to have bribed officials of Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) as an inducement to help his company secure railroad construction and port development contracts in the Songkhla region in Thailand.

“We conducted a search in the man’s office and identified witnesses involved in the case as well as obtained a statement from him on their (witnesses) involvement,” the source said.

The MACC will apply for a remand order against the man tomorrow, the source said.

Meanwhile, Kedah MACC director Datuk Shaharom Nizam Abd Manap confirmed the arrest, adding that case is being investigated under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009. - Bernama