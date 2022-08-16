MACC arrests husband and wife for abuse of power involving RM445K

SHAH ALAM: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has arrested a couple, both in their late forties, for allegedly misusing their position for valuation-related work involving a municipality in Selangor between 2019 and 2020.

The couple was arrested at the Selangor MACC office at about 1 pm today.

According to sources, the female suspect who serves as a director in a municipal council had used her position by inviting a private consultant where her husband has an interest in carrying out valuation work worth more than RM445,000.

Selangor MACC director, Datuk Alias Salim confirmed the arrest and said the couple would be brought to the Sessions Court here tomorrow to be charged under Sections 23(1) and 28(1) (c) of the MAC Act 2009. - Bernama