MACC arrests man abetting with govt officer using false documents

SHAH ALAM: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today detained a 40-year-old man to assist investigation on suspicion of abetting with a government officer in the transfer of an individual’s land using forged documents.

According to sources, the self-employed suspect was arrested at about 1.55 this afternoon when he was present to give evidence at the Selangor MACC office here.

Sources said the suspect’s activities were revealed after the next of kin of the landowner confirmed that the nominee, who was his father, had died and that the land had never been transferred to any party.

He said, the suspect is believed to have conspired with an officer in a district in Selangor to transfer the ownership of land belonging to an individual who has died to another individual without the knowledge of the heirs.

Selangor MACC director Datuk Alias Salim confirmed the arrest and said the case was investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009.

The suspect will be brought to the Shah Alam Magistrate’s Court tomorrow to obtain a remand order. - Bernama