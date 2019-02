KOTA BARU: A 41-year-old self-employed man from Kelantan was arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) early yesterday morning for trying to bribe a police officer with RM1,000 to release his friend caught smuggling liquor.

“The man allegedly tried to bribe the police officer to close the case and release his friend from a neighbouring country who was nabbed trying to smuggle alcohol from Rantau Panjang.

“And he tried it repeatedly despite being turned down and eventually arrested,” said a MACC source.

When contacted, Kelantan MACC director, Ramli Ismail, refused to comment further but said the case is being investigated under Section 17 (b) of the MACC Act 2009 which carries a maximum jail term not exceeding 20 years and a fine of no less than five times the value of the bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher. — Bernama