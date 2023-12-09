MACC arrests nine enforcement officials for soliciting, accepting bribes

ALOR SETAR: Nine enforcement agency officials have been arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today over allegedly soliciting and accepting bribes from fishing vessel owners and runners from 2018 to 2021.

According to a MACC source, the enforcement officials were suspected to have received bribes as a reward for protecting and not taking legal action against fishing vessels in violation of the Fisheries Act 1985.

Two civilians were also detained for providing bribes between RM300 and RM7,000 to the nine enforcement officials who served in Kuala Kedah, Batu Uban and Langkawi.

“All 11 suspects, in their 30s to 50s, were arrested between 10 am to noon y after being asked to provide their statements at the Alor Setar MACC office.

“All the enforcement officials involved are believed to have committed the offences from 2018 to 2021 and were arrested for accepting bribes that were deposited into personal accounts,” the source said.

Meanwhile, MACC intelligence division director Datuk Azmi Kamaruzaman confirmed the arrests when contacted, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009.

He said five enforcement officials will be taken for remand application at the Alor Setar Magistrate’s Court tomorrow while the rest have been released on MACC bail after their statements were recorded. - Bernama