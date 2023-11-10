MACC, Australian police explore cooperation in financial investigation, intelligence

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and the Australian Federal Police (AFP) will explore opportunities for strategic cooperation in financial investigations and intelligence, as well as dealing with corruption issues including money laundering.

The matter was revealed when AFP Deputy Commissioner (International and Specialist Capabilities) Lesa Gale paid a visit to MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki at the MACC headquarters here today.

In a MACC statement issued in conjunction with the visit, Azam said the commission welcomed the AFP’s desire to cooperate in the future, adding that several important agendas related to corruption and abuse of power involving both countries were discussed as well.

“MACC is open and welcomes this opportunity for cooperation, especially in the field of financial investigation and intelligence,” he said.

Also present in the one-hour meeting were AFP Southeast Asia Commander Warwick Macfarlane, AFP senior officer Nick Moger and MACC Anti-Money Laundering (AML) director Datuk Mohamad Zamri Zainul Abidin. -Bernama