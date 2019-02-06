MACC begins probe into claim PAS received RM90 million (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has begun an investigation into a claim that Umno paid RM90 million to PAS leaders to secure their support for the party, according to a source.

It said the MACC opened the investigation after receiving a report from the police yesterday on the matter.

The source said the MACC would call up several people for questioning as part of its investigation.

“We request all quarters to exercise patience and not make any kind of speculation as to the investigation,” the source told Bernama today.

It said the probe was being conducted in accordance with the MACC Act 2009 and the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

Later today, the MACC confirmed in a statement that it had received a report in relation to the alleged RM90 million suspected to be from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) funds deposited into the accounts of several PAS leaders.

It said a member of the public had lodged a police report yesterday and the report was referred to the MACC.

As such, it said, the MACC would begin an investigation based on the relevant powers and laws.

An article carried by the Sarawak Report news portal in 2016 had claimed that Umno allegedly paid RM90 million to PAS leaders to secure their support and that the money could have been from 1MDB funds. — Bernama