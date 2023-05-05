MACC brings back man involved in 1MDB, SRC case

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has brought back a suspect from overseas involved in the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) and SRC International Sdn Bhd (SRC) investigations.

According to sources, the man, who is under MACC investigation on suspicion of receiving money from 1MDB and SRC funds and had been missing since 2018, arrived at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 2 (Klia2) at 3.30 am on Wednesday (May 3).

Upon arrival, the sources said the suspect was handed a Notice of Order to appear at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya at 10 am the same day (May 3).

“MACC officers recorded his statement and his house was searched on the same day,” the sources added.

According to the sources, checks found that the individual is believed to have received money from the misappropriated 1MDB and SRC funds through a company bank account known as Wright Shaw Ltd.

The sources added that investigations also found that the man is believed to have received money from the misappropriated 1MDB funds through Yayasan Rakyat 1Malaysia (YR1M).

The MACC managed to bring back the individual as a result of close cooperation with the overseas enforcement agency.

Previously, the MACC, in collaboration with Singapore’s Commercial Affairs Departments (Singapore CAD) successfully seized the account belonging to Wright Shaw Limited amounting to about US$5.2 million.

The sources said that the MACC, in collaboration with the Singapore CAD on April 26, successfully retrieved an estimated RM16 million from a company known as Totality Limited owned by Tang Keng Chee, who is also known as Casey Tang.

Tang was the 1MDB executive director of business development from 2012 to 2013.

According to the sources, the MACC had issued an arrest warrant (Interpol Red Notice) dated June 29, 2018, against Tang, who had gone missing, for the case under Section 23 of the MACC Act 2009.

Meanwhile, MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki confirmed the matter and said that MACC is making efforts to bring back some more 1MDB-linked assets from several individuals in Singapore.

The MACC have, so far, managed to recover about 70 per cent of IMDB’s assets involving about RM28.3 billion. - Bernama