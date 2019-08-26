MACC calls for integrity unit in office of mentri besar, chief minister

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has urged all states to establish an integrity unit in the office of the menteri besar of chief minister in an effort to check corruption or irregularities.

MACC chief commissioner Latheefa Koya said today that so far only Sarawak has set up the State Integrity and Ombudsman Unit (Union).

“I hope all the states will emulate Sarawak in avoiding any criticism (against the highest state government administration) and initiate the process of administrative transparency.

“This is because the potential for corruption is greater at the state level than the federal level because the states have more access to various resources such as logging and land-related matters,” she told reporters after a dialogue with government-linked companies and the Terengganu hotel industry, here.

Latheefa said the MACC will place a senior officer in the Integrity Unit of the Office of the Menteri Besar or Chief Minister to ensure transparency in governance.

She also said that besides the integrity unit, the declaration of assets by the state assemblymen and transparency in the procurement process also helped the state governments in establishing an administration free of corruption and abuse of power.

“Perak is the first state that has required all assemblymen to declare their assets. I hope all the other states will also follow this example, regardless of whether they are administered by the ruling coalition or the opposition,” she said.

Latheefa said she discussed this matter with Terengganu Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar at a meeting last night and he is committed to implementing the proposal.

A motion will be tabled in the Terengganu State Legislative Assembly at the next meeting, she said, adding that the MACC will assist in the implementation of the proposal. — Bernama