MACC calls up all individuals named in UKSB ledger: Azam Baki

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has called up all individuals named in the Ultra Kirana Sdn Bhd (UKSB) ledger, said MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki.

“We have conducted an investigation on UKSB and have called all the names mentioned in the ledger. I expect that this (investigation) will be completed soon,“ he said.

Speaking at a press conference after the MACC Law Enforcement Accredited Programme Convocation 2022 ceremony here today, Azam said the completed investigation paper will be submitted to the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC).

On June 18, the MACC said investigation papers were opened on nominees who were said to have allegedly received money in the corruption trial of former deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, following several complaints received against individuals listed in a ledger as presented in court in the trial.

On the investigation paper involving Court of Appeal Judge Datuk Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali, Azam said it had actually been presented to the AGC and had been sent back to the MACC for further action.

“The investigation paper is still with us... We will wait for further instructions before making a decision,“ he said.

On the investigation into the Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) project, Azam said the probe is still ongoing, adding that the MACC needs to investigate further into the crimes committed and the investigating officers need time to complete the investigation because they have to call witnesses including those from abroad.

When asked if the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) Datuk Dr Abdul Latiff Ahmad, who was the former deputy defence minister, will be called to give evidence, Azam said, “No comment because we are investigating. Somebody highlighted the matter but we need to check.”

On Aug 22, PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli claimed that the bogus company that was the supplier of spare parts to the LCS construction project was owned by the family of the former deputy minister of defence and claimed that an internal investigation into the LCS scandal and a follow-up found that the supply company was owned by Dr Abdul Latiff’s wife. - Bernama