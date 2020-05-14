MACC: Charges against Riza to be reinstated if deal fails

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) said the prosecution reserves the right to reinstate all charges against Datuk Seri Najib Razak’ stepson Riza Shahriz Abdul Aziz should a deal to recover over RM465 million in exchange for his discharge of money-laundering charges doesn’t work out.

The commission today said it was informed that Riza was given a conditional release and can face prosecution again if there is no satisfactory completion of the agreement between him and the government.

It said the government is expected to recover an estimated US$107.3 million (RM465.3 million) in assets overseas.

The MACC said in accordance with the agreement, as an alternative penalty for the charges brought against him, Riza is required to pay a compound to the government under Section 92 of the Anti-Money Laundering. Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act (AMLATFPUAA).

The commission said the agreement between the prosecution and the accused through representation in court was considered and endorsed by former Attorney-General Tan Sri Tommy Thomas.

The deal frees Riza from five counts of money-laundering involving US$248 million which allegedly originated from 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB).

The prosecution agreed that he be given a full acquittal after the agreement is satisfactorily fulfilled.