MACC: Civil servant among three men in remand over false insurance claim

SHAH ALAM: Three men, including a civil servant, were remanded for between two and four days for allegedly submitting false insurance claim.

The remand order was issued by Magistrate Muhammad Syafiq Sulaman following an application by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) application to detain the three men for investigation under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009.

According to a source, the three men, aged between 22 and 37, were arrested at the Selangor MACC office yesterday.

They are suspected of being involved in submitting documents containing false information for a car accident insurance claim. — Bernama