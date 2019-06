KUALA LUMPUR: The alleged transaction of US$741,440 (RM3.6 million) from UEM Group Bhd into an account bearing the name of Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali did not take place, investigations by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) revealed.

MACC deputy chief Commissioner Datuk Seri Azam Baki said immediate investigations following Umno Supreme council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam’s report on June 11 to the Commission found that the transaction was non-existent.

“We discovered that the transaction between the accounts, and the accounts don’t exist. In addition, Maybank and UEM have issued their statement on the matter,“ he told reporters, after the charging of former deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex today.

He said a Deutsche Bank account in Azmin’s name that was allegedly opened in September 2012 did not exist.

On June 11, Lokman lodged a report to the anti-corruption watchdog with photographs of bank transaction slips that were posted on social media, which purportedly showed that RM3.1 million from UEM’s Maybank account had been transferred into a Deutsche Bank offshore account belonging to Mohamed Azmin.

UEM had said that it did not have an account with Maybank’s main branch in Kuala Lumpur nor any other accounts with the numbers depicted in the photographs.

Maybank has also dismissed the banking slip bearing its name, saying the account number indicated was invalid and its mark appeared to be forged.