PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) probed Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor’s recent medical certificate (MC) and after investigation found no issue with it.

MACC chief commissioner Latheefa Koya said the investigation into the MC was more of a verification seeing that the MC was produced during a time Rosmah was due in court, tried for corruption charges.

“What happened was this issue was raised in court with regards to the MC that was produced and there were issues as to the description of the illness that she was supposed to have been suffering from. And I think the context was the lawyer spoke about Google researching and all that,“ she told reporters on the sidelines after delivering the keynote address at the symposium on gender mainstreaming and women empowerment to fight corruption today.

However, Latheefa added that the MC was legit as Rosmah was instructed to appear in court at a later date, despite her diagnosis, which she did.