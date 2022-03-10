MACC concerned over increase in women perpetrators in corruption: Azam

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has raised concern over the increase in the number of women arrested for corruption.

Its chief commissioner, Tan Sri Azam Baki said the number of corruption cases with women as the perpetrators was on the rise.

Citing statistics, he said, a total of 824 women were arrested from 2017 until August this year and of that number, 356 of them were charged in court.

“The women who were charged are those with power and held positions. When I first joined the organisation, which was then known as BPR (Badan Pencegah Rasuah), here was hardly a woman arrested for corruption in a year.

“Corruption is about people who have power, the people who are given the trust and responsibility, “ he in an interview here.

The MACC was established on Oct 1, 1967. It was formerly known as the Anti-Corruption Agency (BPR) before becoming an independent commission in 2009.

When enquired about political funding, Azam said there was a need to formulate a law on it to expedite the requirements for politicians and political parties to declare the funds they received.

Whether political funding is lawful or not depends on the definition in the law, which may differ from one country to another, he said.

In Malaysia, he said, there was no law yet governing funds received by politicians and political parties.

Therefore, it is not a crime for politicians and political parties to accept political funding and donations, he said, adding that they could accept political donations from corporations or individuals, provided the money is not from unlawful sources.

However, it becomes a crime if it can be proven that the fund given to the politician is for gratification, he added.

Azam said the commission received many complaints about political entities receiving funds in the form of bribes.

“We do investigate, but many cases end up with no prosecution. The complainants are disappointed, but what can we do as there is no specific law, we classify it as bribery,“ he added. - Bernama