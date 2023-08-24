MACC denies issuing statement on investigation into PSD director-general for corruption

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has denied issuing a media statement relating to a corruption investigation involving the Public Services Department (PSD) director-general, dated Aug 23, 2023 which has been circulating on social media.

The MACC said in a statement today that the act of issuing such a fake statement was clearly malicious and misleading to the public.

“As such, the public is advised not to spread or share any uncertain or false information,“ the commission said regarding a media statement titled ‘SPRM Siasat Dakwaan Rasuah Melibatkan Ketua Pengarah Perkhidmatan Awam Datuk Dr Zulkapli Mohamed’ (MACC Investigates Corruption Allegations Involving the Director-General of Public Services Datuk Dr Zulkapli Mohamed’) that was falsely claimed to have been issued by the commission. -Bernama