MACC denies not issuing notice to Justin Lim sought in false claims probe

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today denied not issuing a notice to businessman Datuk Justin Lim Hwa Tat for him to come forward to assist in a false claims investigation.

MACC said it had conducted its due diligence to track down Lim, by visiting two of his residences in Kuala Lumpur on June 26 to serve the notice, but found one of the premises had been sold and the other was no longer occupied by him.

On the same day, MACC went to his office in Kuala Lumpur, and also in Johor, but Lim was not available at both premises, it said in a statement today.

It said checks with the Immigration Department found that Lim had left the country last February and there was no record of him re-entering.

“To that effect, we issued a media statement on July 12, 2023, complete with the telephone number and the e-mail address of the investigating officer to locate Lim and the statement is an official and valid notice,” said the MACC.

Lim, who is Sersol Bhd chief executive officer, was also reported to have appointed Messrs. Gobind Singh Deo & Co to represent him in the probe.

On July 13, Sersol Bhd said it had been contacted by the MACC in connection with an investigation into certain payments made by the company to a third party, which had been approved and directed by Lim.

MACC said it was ready to face any possible legal action from Lim.

However, MACC said Lim must first come forward to cooperate with the commission in the investigation of the case. - Bernama