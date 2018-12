KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has denied allegations that it received instructions to ignore evidence and threaten witnesses in the investigations into the case involving a senior member of the Tabung Haji Board.

In a statement today, the MACC stressed that it always acted professionally and abided by the rule-of-law in the investigations without any influence from any party.

“Arrests or detentions by the MACC are meant to help in the investigations which are based on solid evidence.

“The MACC always observes the standard operating procedure, the laws and set regulations in carrying out investigations in a transparent, independent and professional manner without bias to any individual or organisation to cleanse the country of bribery, misuse and abuse of power.

“Statements made by any party or individual in connection to cases which are being investigated can disrupt and jeopardise the investigations as if to influence the MACC to release the outcome of the investigations to the public,“ it said.

The MACC also said it would not release any information on the outcome of the investigations and would only submit the investigation papers to the Attorney-General’s Chambers as the Public Prosecutor to make a professional decision. — Bernama