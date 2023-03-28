MACC denies two senior officials masterminds behind corruption linked to corporations

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) have denied allegations made by a blog that two of its senior officers were masterminds in the abuse of power and corruption linked to corporations.

MACC said in a statement today that both officers have been called to provide explanations before a police report was lodged about the allegations.

“The MACC is confident that the matter is merely irresponsible wild accusations deliberately aimed at MACC officers to create a negative perception for the commission.

“But if there is evidence, the party has to come forward to make a complaint or a report to enforcement and not through allegations on social media hiding behind a fake identity,” the statement read.

The MACC stressed that it would not open investigation papers simply without proof or facts as each investigation has to be conducted according to standard operating procedure based on the provision of law and monitored by five independent monitoring bodies.

Based on the principle of separation of powers, the Attorney-General’s Chambers functions as a check and balance to ensure cases with strong proof and facts are allowed to be prosecuted according to their discretion.

“As such, the MACC will not bow to pressure from any party to divert its attention from corruption and embezzlement cases that are being investigated with various allegations,” the commission said. - Bernama