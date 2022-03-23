MACC detains couple over suspected leaked info on LLM tender

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) detained a married couple yesterday to assist in an investigation into leakage of information regarding a Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) tender worth over RM1.2 million.

According to an MACC source, the woman, who is a director involved in LLM’s contract selection, is believed to have leaked information on the tender to her husband.

In return, the company that her husband owned was appointed as the subcontractor to another company that secured an electronic system-related project in 2020.

The husband and wife, aged 44 and 42, were arrested under Section 23 of the MACC Act 2009 at the MACC headquarters yesterday (March 22) evening, the source added.

The couple have been remanded until March 27 on an order issued by Magistrate Shah Wira Abdul Halim. — Bernama