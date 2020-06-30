MACC detains Kinabatangan estate manager for deceiving

SANDAKAN: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Agency (MACC) Sandakan branch have detained an estate manager on suspicion of deceiving money from an individual amounting to more than RM1,000.

When contacted, Sabah MACC director S. Karunanithy confirmed the 33-year-old man who was based in Kinabatangan was arrested when the suspect arrived at the MACC branch office at 10am to give his statement.

He said in early March 2017, the suspect asked an individual deposit an amount of money into a bank account for the purpose of organising a non-existent estate event.

The case is being investigated under Section 165 of the Penal Code which provides for a jail sentence of up to two years or fine, or both, if convicted. - Bernama