MACC detains married couple over false claims of almost RM2m

PUTRAJAYA: A married couple has been arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in connection with false claims amounting to almost RM2 million.

A source said the husband and wife, in their 40s were arrested at the MACC headquarters here at about 11 am yesterday when they appeared to give their statement.

The couple was detained on suspicion of making false claims involving commission payments for a programme recruiting secondary school students to further their studies at a private university.

According to the source, the male suspect, who is also a former marketing manager at the university was suspected of conspiring with his wife, a housewife, in making false claims between 2015 and 2020.

Magistrate Irza Zulaikha Rohanuddin ordered the man to be remanded for seven days until Feb 27, while his wife was released on MACC bail.

Putrajaya MACC director, Azizul Ahmad Sarkawi, when contacted, confirmed the arrest and said the case was being investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009. - Bernama