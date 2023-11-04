MACC detains martime petty officer to aid investigation into protection racket

KANGAR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) detained another Kedah/Perlis Maritime enforcement personnel to faciliate investigations into a protection racket.

According to a source, the petty officer, aged 49, was detained at the Langkawi MACC office at 11.35 am after he showed up to give his statement.

He is suspected to be involved in soliciting monthly payments from fishermen as an inducement to help their movements at sea and the payments were believed to be paid in transactions, cash or middlemen.

“He will be released after his statement has been taken. The total number of arrests is currently 15 people,” the source said, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009.

Perlis MACC director Suzeliyana Hashim confirmed the arrest when contacted. - Bernama