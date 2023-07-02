MACC detains medical lab staff over alleged bribery

JOHOR BAHRU: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has detained a medical laboratory staff for allegedly accepting bribes amounting to RM20,000, since 2018.

According to a source, the 51-year-old man was detained at the Johor Bahru MACC branch office this morning when he came to give his statement.

It is understood that the suspect, who works at a medical laboratory of a government hospital, allegedly solicited and accepted bribes from individuals to change their drug urine test results.

Johor MACC director Datuk Azmi Alias, when contacted confirmed the arrest and said the case was being investigated under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009.

He said the suspect will be brought to the Johor Baru Magistrate’s tomorrow morning for a remand application. - Bernama