MACC detains plantation agency assistant officer over false claim

SHAH ALAM: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has detained an assistant officer of a plantation agency to assist them over a false claim investigation totalling more than RM15,000.

According to sources, the 41-year-old male suspect was detained at about 4pm yesterday when he arrived at the Selangor MACC office to give his statement.

The source said that around 2018, the suspect who was at that time was working as a business manager of the same agency in the Klang area had conspired with a company owner in submitting a false claim. The false claim was made in relation to the supply of river sand and soil to the plantation agency when the work was not carried out.

Meanwhile, MACC Selangor director Datuk Alias Salim when contacted, confirmed the detention and said that the case was being investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009.

He said the suspect will be brought to the Shah Alam magistrate court tomorrow for a remand order.

-Bernama