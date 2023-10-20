MACC detains poultry farming association president for alleged bribery

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) detained the president of a poultry farming association yesterday for allegedly bribing a ministry official with RM17,000 to expedite the disbursement of poultry and egg subsidy claims.

The man, in his 40s, who is also a company director, was detained with one of his male workers at about 6.30 pm when he went to the MACC head office here to make a statement.

The man has been remanded for three days starting today until Oct 22 after Magistrate Irza Zulaikha Rohanuddin allowed MACC’s remand application at the Putrajaya Magistrates Court today.

The worker was released on MACC’s bail.

MACC Investigation Division senior director Datuk Seri Hishamuddin Hashim confirmed the arrest and said the case was being investigated under Section 17(b) of the MACC Act 2009.-Bernama