JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor state Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has nabbed a Royal Malaysian Navy Logistics Branch head today to facilitate investigations over alleged false claim amounting to RM24,250.

According to a source, the 36-year-old man who serves as Logistics Branch head of the Sungai Lunchoo RMN Reserve Base was arrested at Johor MACC office at about 10am.

The source said investigation found the man abetted and validated the government order and submitted the claim for printing paper bags and banners for KD Sultan Ismail, Tanjung Pengelih RMN Cadet Training Centre, Pengerang near Kota Tinggi amounting to RM24,250 when the supply was not made.

The case was investigated under Section 18, of the MACC Act 2009 which provides for a fine five times the value of the bribe or RM10,000 whichever is higher and a jail term of not exceeding 20 years if found guilty. Johor MACC director Datuk Azmi Alias when contacted, confirmed the arrest and said a remand application on the man would be made at the Johor Bahru Magistrate’s Court tomorrow. — Bernama