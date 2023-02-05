MACC detains school headmaster for allegedly soliciting, accepting RM10,000 in bribes

JOHOR BAHRU: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission ()MACC) has detained a headmaster of a school in Kluang for allegedly soliciting and accepting bribes amounting to over RM10,000 last year.

Sources said the 56-year-old headmaster was detained at the Kluang MACC office at 10.30 am today after giving his statement.

“It is learnt that the man had allegedly solicited and accepted bribes from the school’s canteen operator as an inducement to approve the claims for the Supplementary Food Programme (RMT) implemented last year,” he said.

Johor MACC director Datuk Azmi Alias, when contacted, confirmed the arrest, saying that the case is being investigated under Section 17 (a) of the MACC Act 2009.

At press time, the man, however, has been released on MACC bail. - Bernama