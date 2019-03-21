MACC detains statutory body senior officer over RM30m scandal

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today detained a senior officer of a statutory body to facilitate investigations into an alleged project scandal estimated to be worth RM30 million.

According to a MACC source, the 48-year-old man was arrested at about 12.30pm at the Putrajaya MACC Headquarters after he came to give his statement.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the senior officer had abetted the three other individuals who were remanded last Tuesday to obtain approval to offer certified software services without following the regulations as stipulated under the purview of a service commission.

MACC Deputy Chief Commissioner (Operations) Datuk Azam Baki when contacted confirmed the arrest adding that investigations were being conducted under Section 17 (a) of the MACC 2009 Act. .

The MACC will seek a remand order against the senior officer tomorrow morning at the Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court. — Bernama