IPOH: Four individuals including three civil servants were detained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) after being suspected of being involved in corruption.

State MACC director Datuk Zainul Darus said the three civil servants were two men aged 31 and 48 and a 46-year-old woman. The other person arrested was a woman who was also a 59-year-old supplier.

He said all civil servants working in the Kerian District Council were believed to be using their positions to solicit a bribe from the Quotation Assessment Committee to supply five units of three-wheeled motorcycles for collection priced at RM16,500 per unit.

“In addition there existed activities where falsified company letter heads were used to allow one company to offfer the lowest price for supplies while the quotations of other companies were falsified by the suspected individuals.

“Based on reviews from the other departments that had made purchases, the prices should have been half the price of what was quoted, whcih meant that if the price was RM16,500, the actual price was only RM8,000,“ he told reporters at the Perak MACC office here yesterday.

He said the offence was committed last year and the MACC did not rule out the possibility of a collaboration among them to make profits through one company while the other was only a ‘dummy’ .

“They created a ‘dummy’ company because according to treasury instructions and procurement procedures, there should have been quotations from at least five companies,“ said Zainal.

He said all the individuals were investigated under Section 23 and 18 of the MACC Act 2009 and were remanded for four days from Nov 11 and were released on MACC bail yesterday.

Meanwhile, commenting on a conspiracy over Perak mentri besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu, Zainul said the investigation papers had been sent to the MACC Headquarters earlier this month.

He said it was up to the headquarters whether to add on more information or to send the papers to the Attorney-General’s Chambers for further action.

“The case is high-profile, so we need to refer the matter to the headquarters.”

Last December, Kota Tampan State Assemblyman Datuk Saarani Mohamad claimed that there was a conspiracy to bring down the menteri besar during the session of the Perak Budget debate 2019. — Bernama