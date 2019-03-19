MACC detains three individuals over SSM project worth RM30m

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) detained three individuals suspected of being involved in the abuse of power and corruption over a project involving the Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM) estimated to be worth RM30 million.

According to a source, those detained comprised a senior officer of SSM and two directors of a leading IT company in the federal capital.

All of them aged between 37 and 52 years were detained at about 11 am at the office and their homes in Petaling Jaya, Selangor and the federal capital.

The senior officer was said to have collaborated with the two IT companies concerned to obtain approvals offering certified software certificate services without following regulations under the jurisdiction of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

Meanwhile, MACC Deputy Chief Commissioner (Operations) Datuk Seri Azam Baki when contacted confirmed all the arrests. — Bernama