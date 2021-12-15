MACC detains university hospital employee over alleged abuse of position

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today arrested an administrative assistant of a public university hospital for allegedly abusing her position in connection with the supply of hospital equipment valued at more than RM300,000.

According to sources, the 53-year-old suspect was arrested at the Selangor MACC office at 2.50 pm after she turned up to have her statement recorded.

“The suspect had abused her position when she participated in the decision to appoint her own company to supply staff equipment worth about RM300,000 to a public university hospital between 2017 and 2020,” said a source.

Selangor MACC director Datuk Alias Salim when contacted confirmed the arrest and said the suspect would be charged in the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court tomorrow. — Bernama