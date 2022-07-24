MACC developing platform for hearing impaired individuals to channel information on corruption

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Agency (MACC) will develop a systematic platform or mechanism as early as next month for hearing impaired individuals to channel information about corruption to the agency.

MACC deputy chief commissioner (Prevention) Datuk Seri Norazlan Mohd Razali (pix) said the digital platform will be developed by an internal MACC team with the assistance of the Malaysian Federation for the Deaf (MFD).

“We can also use this platform to provide explanations on corruption that can be a guide to the deaf community to learn and understand what types of offences are related to corruption.

“In addition, the platform can also enable us to provide information periodically about corruption prevention initiatives by the government and MACC that can reach families and friends,” he said in a media conference after the close of the Anti-Corruption Programme with the Deaf here today, which was attended by OKU Sentral president Senator Datuk Ras Adiba Radzi and MFD president Mohamad Sazali Shaari.

He added that the platform was MACC’s first step with the disabled community, beginning with the hearing impaired, and it would reach out to other members of the disabled community in the future.

“There has not been any official or structured platform previously and this might have made it hard for the hearing impaired community to obtain further information about corruption issues.

“With a communication bridge via this platform, we hope for more interaction not only through complaints and information but also any issue relating to corruption so that this group can be clear about the meaning of corruption,” he said.

Norazlan added that the sensitivity level about corruption among the disabled community has improved but there were certain matters they might not be clear about, especially the nature and the offences.

“What does corruption mean, is receiving items corruption, is abuse of power part of corruption.

“This is what we are trying to instill through our approach so things will be clearer and if something does occur, they can quickly report it to us so that we can take action and reduce leakages from happening,” he said.

On the confidentiality of information and complains channeled through the platform, Norazlan said they guaranteed that the information would be confidential based on the provision of the law.

“We will include confidentiality elements into the platform, within the stipulations of the law so that confidentiality is guaranteed and whistleblowers’ identities are safeguarded,” he said. — Bernama