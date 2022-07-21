MACC did not delay prosecution to put pressure on Syed Saddiq: Witness

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court was told today that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) did not deliberately delay the prosecution of Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman for almost six months to put pressure on the Muar MP to support a certain leadership.

MACC Investigating Officer Mohd Syahmeizy Sulong, 37, said the MACC’s move to prosecute Syed Saddiq in court happened on July 22, 2021 - although the consent to prosecute was issued on Jan 4 the same year - was because it needed to complete the investigation against the politician.

“There were five investigation papers opened against YB Syed Saddiq and all the evidence regarding the investigation papers needed to be coordinated to ensure that there is no overlapping evidence.

“Prosecution could not be done on Jan 4, 2021, because only one of the five investigation papers had been successfully completed at the time, and it could only be done on July 22, 2021, after all the investigation papers had been completed,“ he said during cross-examination by lawyer Gobind Singh Deo at the trial of Syed Saddiq, who is facing four charges of criminal breach of trust and money laundering.

When asked by the lawyer who ordered him to ‘hold’ the prosecution against Syed Saddiq, the 25th prosecution witness replied: No one instructed me (to do so).

The MACC Senior Superintendent also said that he had never contacted Syed Saddiq to inform the latter to get ready to go to court over the charges he faced.

Gobind: I suggest in this case that the officer who often contacted YB Syed Saddiq to inform him that he should get ready to be accused in court was Tuan Ihsan (MACC senior official Mohd Ihsan Sapuan)?

Mohd Syahmeizy: I don’t know.

Gobind: Tuan Ihsan contacted YB Syed Saddiq about four times to inform him to get ready to be accused, but then he was not accused, to which the witness replied: I don’t know.

The witness also disagreed with the lawyer that the action of the MACC officer was to put pressure on Syed Saddiq, and that the politician was finally arrested on July 13, 2021, with the order for him to be brought to court issued by MACC Putrajaya’s Investigative Branch B chief named Abdul Malik.

Syed Saddiq, 29, is charged as the then Bersatu youth wing or Armada chief, who was entrusted with control of its funds, with abetting Rafiq Hakim Razali, Armada’s assistant treasurer at the time, with CBT of RM1mil in funds belonging to the wing at CIMB Bank Bhd, Menara CIMB KL Sentral, Jalan Stesen Sentral 2, here on March 6, 2020.

For the second charge, Syed Saddiq is alleged to have misused property for himself, namely RM120,000 from the Maybank Islamic Bhd account belonging to Armada Bumi Bersatu Enterprise, by causing Rafiq Hakim to dispose of the money at Malayan Banking Bhd, Jalan Pandan 3/6A, Taman Pandan Jaya here, between April 8 and 21, 2018.

He also faces two counts of engaging in money-laundering activities, namely two transactions of RM50,000 each believed to be proceeds from unlawful activities, from his Maybank Islamic Bhd account into his Amanah Saham Bumiputra account at a bank in Jalan Persisiran Perling, Taman Perling, Johor Baru, on June 16 and 19, 2018.

The hearing before Judicial Commissioner Datuk Azhar Abdul Hamid continues tomorrow. - Bernama