MACC files civil forfeiture suits against 41 individuals and entities

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is filing civil suits against 41 individuals and entities under the Anti-Money Laundering Act (AMLA) for forfeiture of property.
MACC chief commissioner Latheefa Koya said this is done so that money that were dispersed to the various individuals and entities under 1MDB can be recovered back.
“We are set to recover RM270 million from the money that has been given out. Once they have been identified, proceeds can be recovered through this application,“ she said at a press conference at the MACC Headquarters today.
Some of the entities identified to have received the forfeiture suit include several divisions from Umno, a few foundations, business enterprises and political parties which were allegedly the recipients of monies transferred from former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak’s bank account.
“When we get into an investigation, even before prosecution is complete, the AMLA allows us to go for recovery without charging the persons who received the money,“ said Latheefa.
She also said since the investigations into the 1MDB financial scandal, they have managed to recover RM919 million so far.
“These came from 11 individuals and entities who voluntarily returned the money that was received, and also from Red Granite Pictures and from the sale of Park Lane hotel in New York,“ she said.
“This isn’t a criminal prosecution. If they give back, it’s all well and good.
That is what we’re focusing on. Since the law is clear and we have alternative ways to recover the monies, we will use the most pragmatic way,“ she said.
She also said the MACC will act against Najib separately as he was also charged under AMLA and is now facing trial for money laundering.
Below are the names of the 41 individuals and entities under the Anti-Money Laundering Act (AMLA) for forfeiture of property.
1. Ibrahim bin Awang Ismail
2. Kasitah bin Gaddam
3. Ismail bin Abd Muttalib
4. Hasan Malek
5. Sim Sai Hoon
6. Abdul Manan bin Ismail
7. Pertubuhan Kebajikan Dakwah Islamiah Malaysia (Pekida)
8. Akademi Pemuda
9. Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS)
10. Yayasan Permata Malaysia
11. Yayasan Tun Hussein Onn
12. Badan Perhubungan Umno Negeri Kelantan
13. Umno Bahagian Pekan
14. Gerakan Belia Gagasan 1Malaysia
15. Pahang MCA state liaison committee
16. Sarawak United People’s Party (Supp)
17. Wanita MCA
18. Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Sabah
19. Yayasan PBAKM
20. Binsabi Sdn Bhd
21. Rayhar Travels Sdn Bhd
22. K&Z Enterprise Sdn Bhd
23. IPG Mediabrands Sdn Bhd
24. Media Edge CIA (M) Sdn Bhd
25. Hattatex Trading
26. Jakel Trading
27. Jakel Trading Sdn Bhd
28. Perano Sdn Bhd
29. AGA Touch (M) Sdn Bhd
30. Habib Jewels Sdn Bhd
31. Naza Quest Auto Sdn Bhd
32. Badan Perhubungan Umno Negeri Selangor
33. Badan Perhubungan Umno Negeri Pahang
34. Badan Perhubungan Umno Negeri Kedah
35. Badan Perhubungan Umno Negeri Johor
36. Barisan Nasional Bahagian Johor Baru
37. Badan Perhubungan Umno Negeri Sabah
38. Pertubuhan Kebangsaan Melayu Bersatu
39. Bustari bin Yusof
40. Yayasan Penyelidikan Transformasi
41. Yayasan Rahah