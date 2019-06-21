MACC files civil forfeiture suits against 41 individuals and entities

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is filing civil suits against 41 individuals and entities under the Anti-Money Laundering Act (AMLA) for forfeiture of property.

MACC chief commissioner Latheefa Koya said this is done so that money that were dispersed to the various individuals and entities under 1MDB can be recovered back.

“We are set to recover RM270 million from the money that has been given out. Once they have been identified, proceeds can be recovered through this application,“ she said at a press conference at the MACC Headquarters today.

Some of the entities identified to have received the forfeiture suit include several divisions from Umno, a few foundations, business enterprises and political parties which were allegedly the recipients of monies transferred from former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak’s bank account.

“When we get into an investigation, even before prosecution is complete, the AMLA allows us to go for recovery without charging the persons who received the money,“ said Latheefa.

She also said since the investigations into the 1MDB financial scandal, they have managed to recover RM919 million so far.

“These came from 11 individuals and entities who voluntarily returned the money that was received, and also from Red Granite Pictures and from the sale of Park Lane hotel in New York,“ she said.

“This isn’t a criminal prosecution. If they give back, it’s all well and good.

That is what we’re focusing on. Since the law is clear and we have alternative ways to recover the monies, we will use the most pragmatic way,“ she said.

She also said the MACC will act against Najib separately as he was also charged under AMLA and is now facing trial for money laundering.

Below are the names of the 41 individuals and entities under the Anti-Money Laundering Act (AMLA) for forfeiture of property.

1. Ibrahim bin Awang Ismail

2. Kasitah bin Gaddam

3. Ismail bin Abd Muttalib

4. Hasan Malek

5. Sim Sai Hoon

6. Abdul Manan bin Ismail

7. Pertubuhan Kebajikan Dakwah Islamiah Malaysia (Pekida)

8. Akademi Pemuda

9. Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS)

10. Yayasan Permata Malaysia

11. Yayasan Tun Hussein Onn

12. Badan Perhubungan Umno Negeri Kelantan

13. Umno Bahagian Pekan

14. Gerakan Belia Gagasan 1Malaysia

15. Pahang MCA state liaison committee

16. Sarawak United People’s Party (Supp)

17. Wanita MCA

18. Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Sabah

19. Yayasan PBAKM

20. Binsabi Sdn Bhd

21. Rayhar Travels Sdn Bhd

22. K&Z Enterprise Sdn Bhd

23. IPG Mediabrands Sdn Bhd

24. Media Edge CIA (M) Sdn Bhd

25. Hattatex Trading

26. Jakel Trading

27. Jakel Trading Sdn Bhd

28. Perano Sdn Bhd

29. AGA Touch (M) Sdn Bhd

30. Habib Jewels Sdn Bhd

31. Naza Quest Auto Sdn Bhd

32. Badan Perhubungan Umno Negeri Selangor

33. Badan Perhubungan Umno Negeri Pahang

34. Badan Perhubungan Umno Negeri Kedah

35. Badan Perhubungan Umno Negeri Johor

36. Barisan Nasional Bahagian Johor Baru

37. Badan Perhubungan Umno Negeri Sabah

38. Pertubuhan Kebangsaan Melayu Bersatu

39. Bustari bin Yusof

40. Yayasan Penyelidikan Transformasi

41. Yayasan Rahah