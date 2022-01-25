MACC finds new leads in LCS procurement case, 2 CEOs detained

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) detained two chief executive officers yesterday after finding new leads in its investigation into the procurement of six littoral combat ships (LCS) to be built by Bousted Naval Shipyard Sdn Bhd (BNS).

According to an MACC source, the individuals aged 49 and 79, were detained when they were at the MACC headquarters here to give their statements.

The source said both individuals were suspected of committing malpractice and receiving bribes through payments to three companies abroad.

One of them is also suspected of receiving bribes from a sub-contractor appointed to handle the project, the source added.

The source said the case investigation is now focused on offences committed under Section 16 of the MACC Act 2009 for receiving bribes and also Section 409 of the Penal Code for criminal breach of trust.

Section 409 carries an imprisonment term of not less than two years and not more than 20 years, along with whipping and also a fine.

On Nov 21 last year, Royal Malaysian Navy Veterans Association (PVTLDM) president First Admiral (R) Mohamad Imran Abd Hamid lodged a report with the MACC concerning a project to construct six LCS which failed to be delivered as scheduled.

The project, worth RM9.128 billion, was awarded to BNS by the government through the Ministry of Defence, with RM6 billion already paid. — Bernama