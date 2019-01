KUALA TERENGGANU: A Terengganu state assemblyman, with the title of ‘Datuk’, who was remanded to help in investigations over a false claim of RM500,000, was released on a bail of RM20,000.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) confirmed this when contacted today.

The state assemblyman was remanded for three days since Monday to help in investigation under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009 on the false claim, in May last year.

If found guilty he faces jail time of up to 20 years, could be fined not less than five times the value of the claim, or RM10,000, or whichever is higher.

The claim was submitted through a District and Land Office to finance 32 programmes in his constituency whereas the programmes were not implemented.

He was detained when summoned to give his statement on the case at the Terengganu MACC Office at 5pm on Jan 20.

The detention of the 54-year-old state assemblyman was made following the arrests of a youth association chairman on Jan 9 and a district officer on Jan 14 over the false claim.

Both the suspects were also remanded but were released after interrogations under a RM10,000 bail with deposit and a RM10,000 bail without deposit, respectively. — Bernama