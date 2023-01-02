MACC freezes bank accounts of Bersatu: Azam Baki

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki confirmed that several bank accounts belonging to the Bersatu party have been frozen to assist in an investigation.

“An investigation is being conducted under the MACC Act 2009 and the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act,“ he told Bernama when contacted today.

It is understood that that action is related to the MACC’s investigation into the alleged misappropriation of RM600 billion in funds used by the government when the country was dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Dec 6, Azam said MACC had opened an investigation paper into the alleged misappropriation of the funds by the previous government. - Bernama