MACC freezes former Astro CEO’s RM42m worth assets

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has frozen assets of former Astro Malaysia Holdings Berhad group chief executive officer (CEO) Datuk Rohana Rozhan over reports linking her to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) financial scandal.

This comes after Tim Leissner, former chief of Goldman Sachs’ South-east Asia operations, said in the 1MDB trial in the United States that he used money received from 1MDB to buy a US$10 million (RM41.8 million) house in London for Rohana.

“We have frozen assets worth US$10 million (RM42 million) and we will gather more information from the US.

“We will call her again to record a statement, if such a situation arises,” MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki (pix) told a press conference today.

Azam said she is being probed under the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Prevention Act 2001 (AMLA).

Yesterday, The Malaysian Insight reported that Rohana met the MACC for the second time and spent about three hours at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya.

Rohana was first called in for questioning on Thursday following allegations of blackmail by former Goldman Sachs banker Tim Leissner.