MACC gathers new evidence in probe involving book printing project

KAJANG: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) revealed that a lot of new evidence has been gathered in its investigation into the issue of corruption related to a book printing project at the Ministry of Education (MOE).

Azam said this follows the arrest of two individuals, including a former political secretary to assist in the investigation of the project worth RM80 million through direct negotiations.

“This case is still under active investigation and a lot of new evidence has been collected by MACC investigating officers. However, (since) it (case) is new... give us some time,” he said after attending the 2023 MACC shooting programme with the media, held in conjunction with its 56th anniversary at the Malaysian Prisons College shooting range in Kajang today.

On Sept 23, MACC Deputy Chief Commissioner (operations) Datuk Seri Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya confirmed the arrest of a former political secretary and a printing company owner on Sept 22 to assist in the investigation of the case under Section 16(a)(B) of the MACC Act 2009.

Meanwhile, commenting on public angst related to the shortage of local white rice even though Padiberas Nasional Berhad (Bernas) has guaranteed supply is sufficient, Azam said MACC has not received any reports of corruption related to the issue.

“I assure you that if there is any party involved in this issue, especially if there is an element of corruption in the supply of rice, including any party that bribes an authority, of course the MACC will take action,” he said.

Yesterday, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu denied claims that the lack of local rice supply was caused by suppliers hoarding stocks and guaranteed that there would be enforcement carried out nationwide.-Bernama