MACC going after RM19b of 1MDB funds dispersed to unknown individuals

PETALING JAYA: Assets worth RM18.9 billion belonging to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) funds that were dispersed to unknown individuals are being investigated by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

MACC chief commissioner Latheefa Koya said the amount is in the form of assets such as vehicles, shares and cash.

“This operation spans at least five countries. We are in the process of tracking it down. We have identified this amount after deducting the previously established amount,“ she told reporters on the sidelines of the International Conference on Financial Crimes and Terrorism Financing 2019, today.

She however said the figure is only an estimate as they are uncertain of current values of shares and real estate involved.

“This is not a one-off kind of transaction, it is a multiple transaction,” she added.

Latheefa said the operation to discover the amount is being done through the recently formalised National Anti-Financial Crime Centre (NAFCC).

Latheefa said MACC is working with the countries involved but declined to divulge more details.

Last month, the corruption watchdog had issued compound notices to 80 individuals and entities to recover RM420 million in 1MDB funds.

Solar Shine Sdn Bhd is said to be the entity that received the highest amount at RM134 million, while former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak’s brother and former CIMB Bank chairman Nazir Razak, allegedly received RM25.7 million, the highest amount among individuals named.

Notified parties were given two weeks to return the money, failing which would result in legal actions.

In June, MACC filed forfeiture suits against 41 individuals and entities to recover RM270 million in 1MDB-linked funds they allegedly received from Najib’s personal AmBank account.

Of the total amount, it is seeking RM212 million from Umno divisions.