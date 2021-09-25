MACC imbues anti-corruption campaign with state cultural elements

MELAKA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will include cultural elements in each state in its anti-corruption campaign so that it is closer to the community.

MACC deputy chief commissioner (Prevention) Datuk Seri Norazlan Mohd Razali (pix, left) said he would work with the National Department for Culture and Arts (JKKN) in realising the awareness campaign.

“We will look at the method we have and try to expand it with the culture of other states. We are taking the opportunity of the cultural concept to highlight anti-corruption elements to the community,“ he said.

He told reporters after attending the Dondang Sayang Hybrid Anti-Corruption Themed Pantun Final Competition at Panggung Seri JKKN Melaka in Ayer Keroh here today.

Also present were state Tourism, Heritage and Culture Exco Datuk Muhammad Jailani Khamis and JKKN director-general Mesran Md Yusop.

Meanwhile, Norazlan said MACC was also actively conducting online awareness campaigns following the Covid-19 pandemic in an effort to educate the community on the prevention of corruption in the community.

He said the move provided an opportunity for the community to be with MACC in their respective places without having to be physically present.

“Reachability is wider and we get an audience even if they don’t show up so it’s a good thing,“ he said.- Bernama